Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.80. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,908,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

