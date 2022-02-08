Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. Envela shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 11,080 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
