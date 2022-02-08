Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. Envela shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 11,080 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Envela by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Envela by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

