Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equifax were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

EFX opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average of $267.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

