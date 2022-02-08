Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

EQNR opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

