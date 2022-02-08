Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

COP stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

