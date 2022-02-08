Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,439 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $96,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,015.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

