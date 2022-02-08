Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.80

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $13.92. Escalade shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 17,046 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Escalade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Escalade by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Escalade by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Escalade in the third quarter worth about $2,473,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

