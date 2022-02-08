Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.21). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $9,435,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

