Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 1.10% of Everbridge worth $64,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock worth $7,398,374. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.