Everest Price Hits $0.25 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Everest has a market cap of $29.50 million and approximately $157,868.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

