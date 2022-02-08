Everest Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $29.50 million and $157,868.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars.

