Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Exelixis worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

