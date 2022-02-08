Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $547.29.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

