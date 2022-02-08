Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $547.29.
FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Fair Isaac stock opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.
In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
