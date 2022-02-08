Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,713 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Novavax worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

