Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,251 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,251 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,529,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,037,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,217,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 1,134,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Shares of YMM opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.