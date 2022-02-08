Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $16.04 Million in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 5.91% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $10,449,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $5,832,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

