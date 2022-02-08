Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $6.60 Million in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.