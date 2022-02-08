Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,814,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,482,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAR opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

