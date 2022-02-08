Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $8.60 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

