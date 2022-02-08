Farallon Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 4.82% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,941,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYE opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

