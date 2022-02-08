Farallon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 7.68% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEAC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

