Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,060,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 5.72% of Savara worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVRA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 340,937 shares of company stock valued at $370,151. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

