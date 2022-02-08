Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,542,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

