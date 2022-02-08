Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 722,141 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,141 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of BioAtla worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,387 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BCAB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

