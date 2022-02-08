Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 82,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.00.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

