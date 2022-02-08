Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Lowered to $20.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,143. The stock has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356 in the last three months. 8.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

