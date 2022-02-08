Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,200 ($29.75) in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

FQVTF stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

