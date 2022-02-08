Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.
In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
