Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.