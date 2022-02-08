Field Trip Health (FTRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Field Trip Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Field Trip Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

FTRP stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.