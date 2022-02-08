Field Trip Health (FTRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Field Trip Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Field Trip Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FTRP stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.