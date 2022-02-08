FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $56.16 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 808,263,680 coins and its circulating supply is 473,140,831 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.