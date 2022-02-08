First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FIBK opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.