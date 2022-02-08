First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.62. The company has a market cap of C$22.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$36.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.67.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

