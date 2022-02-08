First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.
FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.
First Solar stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
