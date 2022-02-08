First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,996 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

