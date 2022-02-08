First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,996 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 103,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

