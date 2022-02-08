First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,763 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 6.52% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 451,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 318,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

