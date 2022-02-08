FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$197.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.91. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$181.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$226.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.10, for a total transaction of C$1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at C$43,058,844.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total value of C$3,532,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,200 shares in the company, valued at C$17,833,400.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

