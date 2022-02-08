FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSV opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $186.06. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $140.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.