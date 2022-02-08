Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.
NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.50.
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
