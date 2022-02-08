Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.