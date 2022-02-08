Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.20 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.000 EPS.

FTNT traded down $7.11 on Monday, hitting $307.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.50. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $156.50 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

