Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 38,906 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of BWX Technologies worth $126,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after buying an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after buying an additional 479,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWXT opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

