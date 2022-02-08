Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of FIGS worth $142,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

