Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.13% of UFP Industries worth $131,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFPI opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.