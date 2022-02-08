Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 124,855 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $136,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.23.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 424,960 shares worth $78,360,771. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

