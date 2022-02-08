Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 51,465 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $121,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

