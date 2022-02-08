Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 151.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $131,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTLA opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $129.32.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
