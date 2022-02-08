Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Liberty Broadband worth $133,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LBRDA opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

