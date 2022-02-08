Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.73% of Group 1 Automotive worth $126,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.79 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $183.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

