Franklin Resources Inc. Has $128.66 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $128,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

